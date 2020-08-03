‘Serious threat to livestock’ found in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the Asian longhorned tick, known as a “serious threat to livestock,” has been found in Gallia County.

Officials at Ohio State University identified the tick, found on a stray dog on May 28, and sent it to the federal lab for confirmation.

Officials urge residents to maintain preventive measures including keeping grass and weeds trimmed and clearing brush near feedlots and pastures.

“Due to the nature of this pest, the female ticks can reproduce without a mate, so it only takes one tick to create an established population in a new location,” said ODA State Veterinarian Sr. Tony Forshey. “This pest is especially fatal to livestock, so producers should practice preventative measures and be on the lookout for this new threat.”

