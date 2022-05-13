NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department announced funeral arrangements for Deputy Travis Lawson.

Services will take place on Tuesday, May 17 at Summersville Armory (3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV).

Family viewing will take place from 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and public viewing will take place between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The service will begin at 6:00 p.m.

According to Nicholas County Commissioner Garrett Cole, Deputy Travis Lawson was killed during an off-duty accident on Tuesday, May 10.