Settlement approved for woman who accused CPD officers of forceful arrest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston City Council has approved a settlement with a woman whose arrest last October led to questions about the police department’s use of force.

The council approved an $80,000 settlement with Freda Gilmore. Gilmore filed a federal lawsuit accusing officers Carlie McCoy and Joshua Mena of hitting her with their fists several times while she was defenseless and on the ground.

The October arrest was caught on video.

The officers were placed on administrative leave after the arrest, but re-instated after an internal review found they followed department policy.

