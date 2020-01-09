Seven arrested after Huntington drug investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said a three-week drug investigation involving the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force resulted in seven people being arrested on felony charges Thursday, January 9, 2020.

The Task Force, along with the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team, executed two search warrants, the first of which occurred at 714 Jackson Ave. at approximately 8:20 a.m.

Cornwell said the seven arrests followed the execution of a search warrant on Monroe Avenue around 9:00 a.m. Police arrested:

Marcellus Williams, charged with possession with intent to deliver and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Flint, charged with possession with intent to deliver and an outstanding warrant for intoxicating substances.

Mary Adkins, charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Vanessa Tovar-Groves, charged with possession with intent to deliver.

Michelle Klodowski, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.

Daniel Hale, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver.

Gregory Keesee, outstanding warrants for arson and shoplifting.

A distribution amount of crystal methamphetamine, sets of digital scales and packaging material were found in plain view.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories