Seven new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Seven more people from Scioto County have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the county’s deaths related to the virus to 62.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Departments confirmed the deaths of a 68-year-old man who died Dec. 29, an 81-year-old man and 82-year-old man who both died Jan. 2, an 83-year-old man who died Jan. 3, an 89-year-old woman who died Jan. 4, and a 69-year-old man and an 86-year-old man who both died Jan. 6.

Health officials say COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however it doesn’t preclude any existing co-morbidities that may or may not have also been contributing factors.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 90 new cases for Scioto County as of Friday, Jan. 6. The county has recorded 4,776 cases throughout the pandemic. A total of 3,722 people from the county have recovered from the virus.

Scioto County is remains at Level Three, or “Red” on the ODH Public Health Advisory System.