Update: Lane reopens after seven-vehicle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Update: 2:51 p.m.: The slow lane of I-64 has reopened after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 has confirmed the slow lane on the Interstate 64 bridge is closed after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear when the slow lane will reopen at this time.