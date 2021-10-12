All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Update: Lane reopens after seven-vehicle crash in Charleston

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Update: 2:51 p.m.: The slow lane of I-64 has reopened after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Metro also confirms two people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 has confirmed the slow lane on the Interstate 64 bridge is closed after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12. Metro also confirms two people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unclear when the slow lane will reopen at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS