Seventh loaded gun confiscated at local airport

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A Washington State man was caught with a loaded handgun at Huntington’s Tri-State Airport.

The gun was found on Saturday and was identified as a 9 mm handgun loaded with fifteen bullets.

This is the seventh gun caught at the airport’s checkpoint this year, compared to two in all of last year.

TSA officers spotted the gun when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine.

They contacted the airport police, who arrived at the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man, a resident of Sultan, Washington, for questioning.