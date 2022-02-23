MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) – Several crews battled a vacant church fire in Montgomery Wednesday morning. The blaze took place at the old First Baptist Church building.

First Baptist Church has been operating in the town since 1926. Their old location has been vacant since 2012, and ever since then, they’ve been having trouble.

Fire officials tell 13 News that around 8:00 a.m., they got a call of smoke coming from the building. They believe someone lit a fire in the baptismal part of the church in an effort to stay warm.

Bishop Thomas Murray Jr., the Pastor of the church, says this church was vandalized in 2014, and after today’s blaze, the city is going to tear it down.

“I’m not going to be able to watch them tear it down. Because seeing the fire trucks up there was hard,” said Murray.

The new location of First Baptist Church is first now located on 4th Avenue in the city.

Montgomery Police Chief Paris Workman tells 13 News right now they don’t have anyone in custody for causing the fire, but they are investigating.