Several transported in crash involving SUV and multiple motorcycles

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were transported after a crash involving an SUV and multiple motorcycles on Saturday.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, around 2:30 p.m. units responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on the 600 block of 31st street.
Several riders and the driver of the SUV were transported by EMS. There is still no word yet on their injuries.
A Traffic Accident Specialist was called to the scene and Route 60 East was blocked off while the investigation there was completed. The road has since reopened.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.