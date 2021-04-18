Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Several transported in crash involving SUV and multiple motorcycles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were transported after a crash involving an SUV and multiple motorcycles on Saturday.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, around 2:30 p.m. units responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on the 600 block of 31st street.

Several riders and the driver of the SUV were transported by EMS. There is still no word yet on their injuries.

A Traffic Accident Specialist was called to the scene and Route 60 East was blocked off while the investigation there was completed. The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS