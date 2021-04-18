Several transported in crash involving SUV and multiple motorcycles

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were transported after a crash involving an SUV and multiple motorcycles on Saturday.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, around 2:30 p.m. units responded to a report of a multiple vehicle accident on the 600 block of 31st street.

Several riders and the driver of the SUV were transported by EMS. There is still no word yet on their injuries.

A Traffic Accident Specialist was called to the scene and Route 60 East was blocked off while the investigation there was completed. The road has since reopened.