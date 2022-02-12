DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — Several people were taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Dunbar this morning.

Metro 911 officials confirm that they received a call about an apartment fire in Dunbar around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2022.

They say that “several” people were taken to the hospital, but were unable to confirm how many or the extent of the injuries.

The Dunbar Fire Department, the South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance responded to the fire.

The scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.