KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Severe weather is causing several traffic problems throughout our region.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 officials, dispatchers have received “several reports” for weather-related calls throughout the county.

Dispatchers urge anyone who encounters high water, downed lines or downed trees to turn around and do not attempt to drive through the area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy helped a woman get out of her car near Doc Bailey Road and Sourdough Lane in Cross Lanes after water began to enter her vehicle.

At this time, Metro 911 has reported high water in the area of Doc Bailey Road in Cross Lanes and says traffic lights are out in the East End of Charleston from Greenbrier Street to Morris Street.

West Virginia 511 is also reporting two minor crashes on I-64, at the 50 and 47 mile markers, along with traffic congestion near mile marker 45.

According to StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins, the storms will encompass much of the area until at least 7 p.m. Anyone in areas of severe thunderstorms should move indoors away from windows and avoid using plugged in appliances or plumbing.

A flood watch is also in effect for parts of the Tri-State that will continue until at least Thursday morning due to torrential downpours.