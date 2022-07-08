UPDATE (4:05 p.m.) A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING is in effect for the following areas until 4:30 p.m.

Southern Mason County in West Virginia

East Central Cabell County in West Virginia

Northwestern Kanawha County in West Virginia

Southern Putnam County in West Virginia

Northeastern Lincoln County in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the following areas:

Southern Gallia County in Ohio

Southeastern Lawrence County in Ohio

Southwestern Mason County in West Virginia

Cabell County in West Virginia

Putnam County in West Virginia

This warning will remain in effect until 4:00 p.m. 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail are possible.

Scioto County Sheriff Davit Thoroughman says that Scioto County is already experiencing high water across secondary roads. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

