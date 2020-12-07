Shawnee Sports Complex closes fields due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The fields at the Shawnee Sports Complex will be closed for use, according to the Kanawha County Commission.

Officials say this applies to all sports, both school affiliated and travel. The facility is also not permitting practices, games or any sports activities at this time in accordance with an order from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.

“Shawnee Sports Complex has been able to partner seamlessly with the Kanawha County Health Department and the Kanawha County Commission to provide eight testing days for our residents. We also expect to use the Complex to set up Covid-19 vaccination distribution as soon as the vaccine is available,” said Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President.

The Shawnee Sports Complex will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for walking. It will be closed on weekends through January 11, 2021, or until the governor’s order is no longer in effect, the commission says.

“While we currently will not have sports activities at Shawnee, we are very proud to be able to provide a great location for Covid-19 testing for our county,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “So far, we have tested thousands of our residents at Shawnee and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The health and safety of everyone is our top priority.”