Shawnee Sports Complex employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: Ashley Haycraft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One employee at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Charleston has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kanawha County Commission officials say the employee has not been at the complex since Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The Complex’s Welcome Center was disinfected, and the National Guard has sanitized the area, according to officials.

Jennifer Herrald of the Kanawha County Commission manager tells 13 News the Shawnee Sports Complex remains open at this time.

