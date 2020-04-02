Shawnee State announces virtual commencement for Spring 2020

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University is planning a virtual commencement for Spring 2020 graduates at the completion of the semester on May 9. Spring graduates will also have the opportunity to walk in SSU’s Fall Commencement Ceremony on December 12, 2020.

“Commencement is a significant milestone,” SSU President Jeff Bauer says. “We believe our graduates deserve immediate recognition for their accomplishments and the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and faculty in-person later in the year when we are all able to be together.”

Bauer says when it became obvious that the traditional Spring Commencement was impossible, SSU’s Commencement Committee, comprised of faculty, students, and staff, began looking at other possible options.

As part of the virtual commencement, graduates will be asked to submit photos, videos, and their thoughts about completing their degrees. These items will be used for the ceremony, as well as a planned commemorative video, the university says.

“These are extraordinary times and our students who are graduating this spring are part of an extraordinary class,” Bauer said. “I have tremendous respect for the flexibility, resilience, and leadership they have shown this semester. It’s this drive and determination that ensures their success throughout their chosen careers and fields of study.”

Shawnee State will release more information as it becomes available in the coming weeks and months on the university’s website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories