Shawnee State hosts Sports Leadership Summit

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University says its Sport Management program will host its second annual Sports Leadership Summit this fall.

The free summit is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 2 as part of SSU’s homecoming weekend celebrations. Officials say they will be celebrating the accomplishments of the program’s alumni while also recognizing the program’s success.

“We are extremely excited to host the second of what we hope will be a long line of events that bring together current and former SSU Sport Management students as well as anyone else interested,” said Dr. Steven Rader, Program Director of SSU’s Sport Management programs. “Our first Summit, held last year, was very successful despite being virtual and made us very optimistic about its future growth. We are even more excited that the event will be in-person and on-campus this year.”

According to the university, alumni panelists will return to SSU to discuss a variety of topics regarding the sports industry under the theme, “Management Issues in a Post(?)-COVID World.” The along with the panel discussion, the event will also include meet and greet for the participants and a wrap-up social.

The alumni being featured on the panel include George Gamble (’08), Amy Salvatore (’13), Casey Todt (’11), and Casey Wooddell (’07).

“It is both exciting and gratifying for me to see the diversity of career paths that Sport Management program alumni have pursued since leaving SSU and the many successes they have had,” said Dr. Rader. “I’m extremely proud to have even been a small part of that success.”

Officials say anyone is welcome to attend. For more information or to register for the summit visit the university’s website.