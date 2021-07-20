Shawnee State offers scholarship to new students

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University says 25 scholarships are available to new students this fall through the Matt Mathews Early Arrival Scholarship program.

Students who are awarded these scholarships will receive $2,000 each beginning in the Fall 2021 semester. The university says the scholarships will be renewable each year as long as the student maintains a 2.0 GPA.

The scholarship was created in memory of Eustace P. “Matt” Mathews, the University says. Mathews was a previous director of student support and coordinator of multicultural student affairs for Shawnee State. He also created the AHANA (African, Hispanic, Asian, Native Americans).

University officials say Mathews was “instrumental in the mentorship of many young people at the university.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

Have U.S. Citizenship

maintain full-time degree-seeking status

filing the 2021-2022 FAFSA

participation in the Mathews Scholar Early Arrival Program between Aug. 15 and Aug. 20.

Email a personal biography and 750-word essay answeringthe prompt, “What is your vision of a college that fully embraces diversity?” to Marlita Cadogan, Coordinator of Student Life and Diversity & Inclusion at mcadogan@shawnee.edu.

According to the University, the early arrival program is designed to help students develop the necessary skills to navigate life at Shawnee State and to aid in their transition from high school to both college and the Portsmouth community.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship is August 1. To learn more about the Matt Matthews Early Arrival Scholarship program, email Marlita Cadogan at mcadogan@shawnee.edu.