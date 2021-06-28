Shawnee State to add new School of Business, explore graduate programs

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University is changing its Department of Business Administration to a School of Business.

The university announced the plans for the new School of Business during its regular Board of Trustees meeting on June 25.

“The school is part of our plan for growth of our business degree offerings and service to our region,” Provost Dr. Sunil Ahuja said.

As the School of Business, the department offers seven bachelor of science degrees related to business as well as multiple associate degrees and minors. University officials say the new school is also part of an expansion that allows for exploring graduate programs across several disciplines.

“The School of Business is the focal point of investment in SSU business programs and faculty, especially future graduate programs including a planned Master of Business Administration and others,” Dr. Ahuja said, noting that the programs will include face-to-face and online opportunities. “The school and our new programs will serve a tremendous need for working adults needing or wanting a graduate business degree for career advancement, leadership development and business startups.”

The university says the new School of Business will be a “key advantage” for students in the business programs is the cooperation with the Kricker Innovation Hub, a business incubation center that promotes “entrepreneurship and creativity in business and technology.”

“This school, working with the Kricker Hub, can provide greater connections to the local and regional business community,” Dr. Ahuja said. “This partnership will expand SSU’s reach in our region and will be an excellent opportunity for business students to gain valuable experience.”

For more information about business programs at SSU, visit the university’s website.