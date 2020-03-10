Shawnee State University announced that three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Shawnee State University announced three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation on its campus.
The University is working with the Portsmouth City Health Department and all persons who were possibly in contact are being quarantined. The Health Department anticipates the results of testing by Wednesday evening.
Shawnee State officials said there will be no interruption in campus operations at this time.
