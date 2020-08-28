Sheetz aides in power outage relief with water donation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As more than 1,000 homes remain without power in Cabell County, local businesses are lending a helping hand.

The 6th Avenue Sheetz in Huntington, West Virginia has donated cases of water to the Huntington fire department to be distributed to those still without electricity.



The donations came from the Sheetz on the corner of 6th Avenue and 8th Street. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

For those in need, the water is now being distributed at University Station No. 2, located at 20th Street and 6th Avenue.

