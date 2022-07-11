HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The case for a man accused of murder will be heading to a grand jury.

A pretrial for Kahmal Dillahunty was held today, Monday, July 11, at the Cabell County Courthouse. He is accused in the fatal stabbing of 36-year-old Timothy Stratton at the Sheetz at the corner of 8th St. and 6th Ave in Huntington on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

The victim’s family sat in the courtroom awaiting the magistrate’s decision in the pretrial. They say right now they’re hoping Dillahunty is charged and found guilty of first-degree murder.

The only witness present to speak for the case was Detective Parsons with the Huntington Police Department who described what the scene looked like.

“Right in front of the main entrance of the store there was a large pool of blood with what looked like a beach towel where I guess someone tried to render aid. And there was a shirt that looked like it was cut off,” said Parsons.

13 News also spoke with another witness who says this is nothing new for the area.

“I saw all of the police and things down here. I really didn’t know what happened, but I’m from here. I’m used to stabbings, gun violence, gang violence, so it really didn’t phase me that much,” says Jacob Baldwin, a Huntington resident.

He and other residents in the area say more should be done.

“I was homeless since I was 16-17 – so the tables were a place I would go to cool off and a lot of other homeless people did too. I don’t believe taking the tables out is going to make a difference because it’s still the same people, same area, same violence. All you’re doing is really just making things harder on the customers,” explained Baldwin.

13 News has reached out to Sheetz for a statement in regard to the stabbing and the changes they’ve made and has not received a response.