CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) is having a buy-one-get-one-free special today for bonded pair animals. The BOGO special is to celebrate today being Tuesday, 2/22/22, or “Twos-Day.”

Bonded pairs of animals have a close relationship, building off their instinct to form in packs. Separating bonded pairs can have an impact on the animals’ emotional health.

The Kanawha shelter posted on Facebook:

“It is very difficult to place bonded pairs in an animal shelter – so many homes don’t have room to take on two new pets. However, we feel these pairs would do best together.”

One Facebook user commented about a bonded pair they adopted from the KCHA:

“I adopted my two back in 2020,” they wrote. “Raine and Riley, they are inseparable and such a blessing.”

The humane society currently has three bonded pairs: two pairs of dogs and one pair of cats. Today’s BOGO special allows pairs to be adopted for one adoption fee.

Suzie and Tiger, a pair of bonded dogs at the KCHA. (Photo courtesy of KCHA)

Freckles and Mozzy, a pair of bonded cats at the KCHA. (Photo courtesy of KCHA)

Arnold and Andy, a pair of bonded dogs at the KCHA. (Photo courtesy of KCHA)

Several Facebook users vouched for the animals in the shelter’s post:

“I can’t believe no one has fallen in love with Freckles and Mozzy yet! Such sweeties,” one user wrote. “Mozzy and Freckles are the softest, sweetest kitties,” another user said.

“Tiger and Suzie are the sweetest girls!” someone else wrote.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is open today from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, the shelter can be reached at (304) 342-1576. A list of adoptable animals is on their website.