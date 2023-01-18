UPDATE (10:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): According to officials with Kanawha County Metro 911, a man with a gun was trying to avoid law enforcement in the Dunbar area when a shelter-in-place order was issued.

Metro 911 Deputy Director of Operations Rick McElhaney said that the alert system, WEA, which is run by the federal government through the National Weather Service, triangulates off of cell phone towers to send notifications to residents. Since not every area has its own tower, people outside of the area may have received notifications.

According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director, five Dunbar-area schools were locked down temporarily because of the shelter-in-place order. Those schools included the Raglin Center, Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate, and Dunbar Middle Schools.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A shelter-in-place order was lifted after what was originally called a “law enforcement emergency” in the Dunbar area on Wednesday morning.

At around 8:56 a.m., Kanawha County Metro 911 issued an emergency message telling residents in the area of Smoot Ave. and Carver St. to shelter in place.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.