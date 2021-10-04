How animal shelters protect black cats during the Halloween season

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – As we near Halloween, many are excited to celebrate the season, but for some felines, the experience could be a little different.

“I know that a lot of pictures of black cats surface around Halloween and some people worry that weird people would do bad things to black cats close to Halloween,” says Courtney Proctor Cross the Executive Director for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

There’s a stigma behind black cats during the Halloween season, so shelters like the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter work extra hard to keep these little guys safe.

Cross says just three years ago, the shelter didn’t do adoptions for black cats between the months of October and November. This was a policy just to make sure the animals were protected.

Now the shelter has a different policy that allows them to perform adoptions year-round.

“We do a vet check and references, and if neither of those things pan out we probably would wait or do a little more checking to make sure nothing nefarious was going on with this adoption,” Cross explained.

She says the shelter wanted to find a way to work around the stigma to find these canines safe and loving homes.

Anyone interested in applying can click here for the application link.

