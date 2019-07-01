Sheriff: Cabell County Courthouse lockdown lifted

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell County Courthouse was temporarily placed on lockdown Monday morning.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News the lockdown happened after a threatening call was made to 911. The sheriff states the caller claimed if they were not able to see their children they would bomb the courthouse.

The sheriff says a bomb-sniffing dog was used, and everyone who comes to the courthouse goes through metal detector. The sheriff said nothing was found and they are attempting to locate the person who made the call.

