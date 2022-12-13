PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton is back on the job after a man was shot by deputies in November in Eleanor.

Sheriff Bobby Eggleton, who placed himself on leave pending the investigation, said Jesse Hall, 26, was shot after he aimed a firearm at him and officers.

“Almost thirty years doing this and it’s the first time I’ve ever had to fire my weapon in defense,” Sheriff Eggleton says. “It’s something that I always told myself, and I remember telling the doctor when I spoke to him, that it’s something I never wanted to do but something I always felt that I may have to do.”

Eggleton says Putnam County deputies were responding to a well-being check at Camelot Mobile Home Village after Hall threatened to take his life.

Deputies worked three hours to de-escalate the situation, but Eggleton said the threats escalated and officers entered the room where Hall was located.

He said Hall aimed a firearm at him and that’s when he and Sgt. Heather Grimmett opened fire. Following the incident, Hall was sent to the hospital and died from his injuries.

“Anytime somebody’s life is taken, it’s a terrible situation, but there are situations where in law enforcement, we have to do that and this just happened to be one of those situations,” Eggleton said. “I hate it for everybody involved. It’s a traumatic incident that happens to not only the family that’s involved but to law enforcement as well.”

He said the West Virginia State Police are still investigating the incident but determined in their preliminary investigation that proper policies and procedures were followed.