Sheriff: ‘John Doe’ arrested in pursuit identified as Ohio man

A man who was originally booked as “John Doe” upon his arrest because he gave deputies several false names has now been identified as Reion Exl Garrett, 23, of Akron, Ohio. March 26, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who led law enforcement from Jackson and Kanawha counties on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday morning has now been identified.

The man was originally booked as “John Doe” upon his arrest because he gave deputies several false names. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that man has now been identified as Reion Exl Garrett, 23, of Akron, Ohio.

The charges against him have been amended to reflect his name from the “John Doe” previously listed, according to deputies.

On Wednesday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Ripley Police in Jackson County stopped a car around 1:30 a.m. March 24. The car then fled and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.

Kanawha County deputies say at least one person exited the vehicle in Jackson County and was caught by authorities.

The car then fled to Kanawha County where KCSO deputies assisted with the chase. Deputies found an opportunity to lay out spike strips and the suspect car struck them while going about 20 miles per hour. The vehicle then resumed highway speeds until the front tires went flat and it crashed into an embankment on I-77 near Charleston.

At the time, Garret provided several fake names to law enforcement and was arrested as “John Doe” until he could be positively identified.

Garrett is charged with a felony count of fleeing with reckless indifference. Law enforcement say the he allegedly reached speeds of 130 mph during the pursuit.