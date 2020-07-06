Sheriff: Phone scammers pretending to be deputies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a renewed scam being reported in the area.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says scammers are allegedly calling people in Kanawha County pretending to be deputies with the department. According to reports his office has received, the caller claims the person who answered has missed court or owes fines and must pay immediately to avoid arrest, usually demanding payment in the form of pre-paid cards.

Deputies will never demand payment for any fines by phone, according to the sheriff. Anyone concerned if a call from a deputy is valid can contact the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who receives one of these scam calls is asked not to fall for the scam and to report it to the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories