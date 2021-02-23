Sheriff: Scammers pretending to be Ohio Department of Transportation

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of an email scam in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, residents are receiving emails that appear as if they are from the Ohio Department of Transportation claiming the recipient needs to update their license information. The sheriff says this email is not from the ODT and is a scam. Those who receive it should not click on the link in the email.

The ODT would not require anyone to make updates on line, the sheriff’s office says.