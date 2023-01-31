VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money circulating in the county.

According to the VCSO, deputies have received multiple reports from businesses, both today and in the past few months, that they have received fake money during transactions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says the fake bills have been described as having Chinese lettering or the words “Motion Picture Purposes” printed across the top.

Anyone who receives a fake bill during a transaction is urged to contact the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office at 740-596-5242.