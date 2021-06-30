Sheriff warns of circulating phone scams in Kentucky targeting elderly

MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they have received reports of residents receiving scam phone calls and is asking people to help spread the word to warn others.

According to the sheriff’s office, someone calls the resident claiming to be an AEP representative and the company is “coming to remove their meter.” The sheriff’s office also says people have received calls from scammers calling residents and claiming a member of the resident’s family is in jail and needs bail money.

Both of these calls are scams and the scammers tend to target elderly people, the sheriff’s office says.

As other phone scams also continue to be reported in the area, the sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to avoid giving out personal information such as social security numbers or bank account information over the phone.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is also asking residents to share the information with those they know who may not have social media.