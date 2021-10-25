All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Sheriff warns of prowlers in Putnam County neighborhood

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about individuals prowling around a local neighborhood at night.

The sheriff’s office posted a video on Facebook Monday morning saying that residents of the Putnam Terrace neighborhood off of Route 60 near Hurricane were having problems with people prowling around their homes and stealing property.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity like that in the video above is asked to call 911 immediately.

