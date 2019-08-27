Sheriff’s Deputies ask for public’s help finding missing Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find 30-year-old Benjamin “Michael” Saylor of Oak Hill.

According to officials, Saylor was last in contact with his family on July 26th.

Saylor’s disappearance led the Jackson County community to post a substantial reward for information on his whereabouts.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, along with Saylor’s family and friends, and the community, have posted a $10,000 dollar reward for any information that will lead to Saylor’s safe return.

Money for the reward was on raised through donations following the”Bring Michael Home” candlelight vigil, which was held on Saturday, August 24th.

“Jackson County is a small community and family and friends are very worried about him,” said Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.

If you have any information on where Michael Saylor might be, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 286-6464,