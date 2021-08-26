Coronavirus Updates
Sheriff’s deputies search for missing Ohio woman

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Marie Ellis, 35, of Crown City, Ohio has been missing since July 30. Deputies say she was last seen driving a black 2007 Mazda 6. (Photo Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office)

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

The sheriff’s office says Christina Marie Ellis, 35, of Crown City, Ohio has been missing since July 30. Deputies say she was last seen driving a black 2007 Mazda 6 with the Ohio license plate number: JKR 9617. They say the vehicle had a small spare tire on the front passenger side.

Deputies say Ellis is believed to possibly be with a male, whom the sheriff’s office says is known as “Jason Kee” and was reportedly recently released from prison in Florida.

Ellis is described by deputies as a caucasian female standing 5’3′ and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and her hair is described as “brown and green.”

Anyone who has any information on Ellis’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 740-446-1221 or through their anonymous tip line at 740-446-6555.

