Sheriff’s Office employee arrested on multiple charges

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A Sheriff’s Office employee in our region is under arrest on multiple charges.

According to a press release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, his office received information that tobacco and drugs were being brought into the detention facility and that an employee might be involved.

After an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined that a correctional officer conspired with several inmates, their family member and friends to bring tobacco and drugs into the facility in exchange for cash payments.

Among the discovered items in the jail was 17 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin and 2 grams of meth.

John Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg is under arrest and is charged with 1 count of conspiracy, 1 count of trafficking in drugs, and coveyance into a detention center.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.