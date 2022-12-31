MARTIN COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) in Kentucky is warning residents about a phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are claiming to be the electric company and asking for payment over the phone. The scammers tell the person that if they do not pay, their service will be disconnected, MCSO says.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Sheriff’s Office says people should never give money or information to these scammers. MCSO says the electric company will not call customers to ask for payment.