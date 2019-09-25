Sherman High School student wins medals in world Jiu-Jitsu competition

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) Sherman High School Senior Samantha Tincher started training in Martial Arts when she was in the eighth grade. She worked hard but never knew her hobby would take her from Ashford, West Virginia to a national stage.

Wednesday she was honored by her state and her peers. Delegate Rodney Miller (D-Boone) came to Tincher’s school to present her with a legislative citation. In August 2019 she represented the United States in the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Orlando, Florida. She brought home four silver medals.

“It is so awesome and crazy because I never thought in a million years that I would be in this situation,” Tincher said.

The journey wasn’t easy. She battled through an injury, the death of her original mentor and limited access to places to train locally. But she found a Sensi in Madison, W.Va. who helped her accomplish more than she ever thought she could. She plans to continue training and hopes to compete again soon.