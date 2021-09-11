Shoals Elementary School holds 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A somber, yet patriotic tone filled the air Saturday morning at Shoals Elementary School in Charleston.

The ceremony, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, began at 9:02 a.m. with the raising of the flags.

“We’re raising both the U.S. flag and the 9/11 flag of honor which includes all the 2,983 names of those who lost their lives on these tragic days,” Principal David Anderson said.

The elementary school was one of 60 locations across the country and the only one in West Virginia chosen to participate in the 9/11 Flag of Honor Across America event.

Dr. Tom Williams, superintendent of Kanawha County Schools, was serving as the principal of St. Albans High School at the time and remembers the events 20 years ago as if they happened yesterday.

“They came into my office and said ‘somebody just flew into the World Trade Center’ and I had a little TV in my office,” he said. “We turned it on and about the time the second plane went in and just sad, it was unbelievable.”

Others recalled their memories of that day and their emotional connection to the tragedies.

“I was born and raised in Long Island and also had many friends, many family members that worked at the World Trade Center,” Jean Lowe said.

A crowd of parents, students and teachers gave tribute to current first responders and those that lost their lives 20 years ago. Williams knows that even though the years pass by, that September morning will live on forever.

“I think it shows that the things that happened on 9/11 will sort of be like Pearl Harbor,” Williams said. “They’ll never be forgotten.”