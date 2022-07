PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — According to Mercer County Dispatch, there was a shooting on Middlesex Avenue in Princeton tonight, Sunday, July 24, 2022.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries due to the shooting. Anyone living near the area is asked to remain indoors and avoid the area if possible.

The shooting remains under active investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

Stick with 59News while we continue to provide updates on the incident.