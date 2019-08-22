Shooting investigation underway on West Side of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. The shooting was reported on 1600 block of Frame Street at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Charleston Police say a male of unknown age was shot and is now being treated at a hospital. Two unknown black male suspects ran away, according to police. There have been no arrests at this time.

WOWK 13 News Reporter Mackenzie Koch is on scene right now working to get the latest details.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.