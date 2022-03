CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was shot in the 1800 block of Bigley Avenue in Charleston just before 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022, according to Metro 911 officials.

They say there is no word on the extent of injuries.

According to dispatchers, the Charleston Police Department is still on the scene and they say there are two suspects.

Charleston PD and Charleston EMS responded to the shooting.