HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A shooting with one victim is being reported near the Speedway on 6th Avenue in Huntington, according to dispatchers.

Cabell County dispatchers say the call came in around 9:45 p.m.

They say there is one victim but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is on the scene.