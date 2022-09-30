UPDATE (1:34 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30): Charleston Police confirm that a woman and her dog were shot by a suspect. The woman is in critical but stable condition.

They say they’ve identified the suspect and will send out a release later today.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A shooting was reported just after noon on Friday in Charleston.

Kanawha County Metro says that Charleston Police are investigating a reported shooting on the 1300 block of 7th Ave. in Charleston. They say that injuries were reported, but there is no word yet on the extent of those injuries.

Metro also says that area schools are on precautionary lockdown at this time.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.