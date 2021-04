KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a shooting in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 7 A.M. Friday morning, in front of the Kanawha County Courthouse on Virginia Street East. Witnesses tell us the victim was unresponsive when EMS arrived.

Right now the intersection of Court St. and Quarrier St. in Charleston is closed as the investigation continues.

