GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after a verbal argument turned into a shooting earlier today, Feb. 22, 2022, in Greenup County.

The Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened on Crow Way in Greenup County.

They were contacted by Greenup County 911 to assist with the shooting.

According to a press release, Herman Hay, 87, and Richard Coffee got into an argument. They say while Coffee was in his vehicle, Hay shot three rounds into the windshield.

They say Coffee was not struck and was able to get away to his residence where he called 911.

Hay was arrested by the Kentucky State Police with assistance from the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Little Sandy Fire Department and Greenup County EMS. He is being charged with Wanton Endangerment in the first degree.