Shop local: Portsmouth group organizes shopping campaign for small businesses

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Shopping local can help put money back into the community. But when the pandemic first hit, a lot of small businesses either took a financial hit or closed altogether.

The “Main Street Portsmouth” group in Portsmouth, OH is working to help those small businesses prosper during this difficult time.

The group kicked off one of their annual shopping campaigns for the year featuring a few changes both shoppers and business owners can benefit from.



Shoppers collect face mask stickers to put on their shopping cards to be submitted for the campaign prize drawing. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This year, the normal shopping dates have been extended. The shop-local experience is sticking with the theme of staying safe.

We have little cards that the Main Street Portsmouth passes out. We peel off little stickers and put them on their face masks and when you get three, drop your card off at Main Street Portsmouth and they have a drawing. You can win a prize. Gary Kenyon, Rivertown Antique Mall owner

In order to receive a face mask sticker for their cards, shoppers must spend $5 or more in the store. The drawing prize is a $250 gift card for any business or restaurant downtown that participates in the local gift card program.

Downtown business owners like Gary Kenyon, owner of Rivertown Antique Mall, and Tara Lawson, a vendor at “Unique Antiques”, say events like this help their businesses grow, especially during these tough times.

Kenyon says this event “helps keep customers down here and it gets people out to come in our shops.” Lawson says this also helps her business showcase their unique products.

Anytime that there is advertising where we can draw people in, that’s going to help all of us. We have locally made soaps and lotions, things like that. Tara Lawson, vendor at Unique Antiques

The campaign will continue until Aug. 28, 2020. For a complete list of shops involved in the shopping campaign, click here.

