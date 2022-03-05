UPDATE(2:23 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022): A SWAT Team is on the scene of the shots fired and one person is now in custody, according to law enforcement on the scene.

Law enforcement says a man has been taken into custody and is in the back of a police vehicle.

They have asked anyone else in the house to come out over a loudspeaker.

UPDATE(1:10 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022): Dispatchers say that no one has been hurt.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There are reports of shots fired in the 2200 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington.

Dispatchers say that Huntington police are investigating.

