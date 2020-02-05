Shots fired near Charleston home

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Kanawha County Metro 911 officials have confirmed reports of shots fired on Delaware Avenue in Charleston.

The reports came in around 11:15 a.m. this morning. Officials say four shots were heard, and one shot reportedly entered a second-floor window in a home. Officials say they believe the shots were fired from the alley behind the house. No injuries have reported.

The Charleston Police Department is on the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

