HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Huntington for drug charges after police responded to shots fired and found heroin on a person while searching the area.

At around 11:20 p.m., officers say they were dispatched to 5th Avenue West and 9th Street West where shots fired were reported. They say they did not locate any victims or any evidence of someone being shot. That incident is still under investigation.

While searching in the area, Huntington police say they saw three men near 13th Street West and Madison Avenue and when officers went up to them, one of them ran away.

After speaking to the two men that stayed, they arrested Kori H. Barnes, 24 from Whitehall, Ohio.

They say that Barnes had 7.28 grams of suspected heroin. He is being charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and obstructing an officer.