HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a question smokers all across the country are asking after the FDA proposed banning menthol cigarettes.

“Why get rid of the menthols, really?” said smoker Jaden Gerrett.

The FDA says the reason is to help smokers quit. That’s because menthol flavoring reduces the irritation and harshness of smoking, making it more addictive and appealing to younger people.

However, residents we spoke with say they doubt it will make a difference.

“No, definitely not,” said smoker, Norman Ratcliff. I’ll just smoke whatever I can smoke.”

Many smokers said if the FDA bans menthol cigarettes they will turn to other products.

“I’m probably just going to go to vaping if they get rid of my menthols,” said Gerrett.

Some said they believe the decision should be up to those who are buying the product.

“I don’t think they should ban it because we should all have a right of our own choice to buy and do what we want,” said Ratcliff.

Smokers aren’t the only ones concerned, so are people who sell menthol cigarettes.

“A quarter of our sales are menthols, so that would have negative impact on us,” said Stogie’s store manger, Sarah Johnson. “I mean I probably sell a carton if not more, so that would kind of hurt us a little bit. Maybe more than a little bit.”